BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) PT Raised to C$23.00 at Desjardins

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BSRTF. raised shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

BSRTF opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.50. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $19.81.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.