BTIG Research Cuts BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target to $115.00

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its price objective cut by BTIG Research from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BL. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a hold rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $76.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.63. BlackLine has a one year low of $75.31 and a one year high of $143.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.79 and a beta of 0.85.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $529,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 38,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total value of $4,835,058.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,761 shares of company stock valued at $10,436,919 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,366,000 after acquiring an additional 66,228 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in BlackLine by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,165,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,184,000 after purchasing an additional 42,670 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackLine by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,407,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,715,000 after purchasing an additional 24,365 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in BlackLine by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,386,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,548,000 after purchasing an additional 28,993 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in BlackLine by 41.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,312,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,901,000 after purchasing an additional 384,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

