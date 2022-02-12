Bunge (NYSE:BG) PT Raised to $115.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Bunge (NYSE:BG) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.09% from the company’s current price.

BG has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Shares of BG opened at $101.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.09. Bunge has a 12 month low of $71.73 and a 12 month high of $103.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.62. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bunge will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Bunge by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,093,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,308,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,449 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bunge by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,278,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,037,710,000 after purchasing an additional 221,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bunge by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,543,000 after buying an additional 301,718 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bunge by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,518,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,452,000 after buying an additional 72,076 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Bunge by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,991,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,970,000 after buying an additional 99,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

