Bunge (NYSE:BG) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $120.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $105.00.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.00.
Shares of Bunge stock opened at $101.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.01 and its 200-day moving average is $87.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bunge has a 12-month low of $71.73 and a 12-month high of $103.59.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Bunge by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bunge
Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.
