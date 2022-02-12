Bunge (NYSE:BG) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $120.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $105.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Get Bunge alerts:

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $101.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.01 and its 200-day moving average is $87.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bunge has a 12-month low of $71.73 and a 12-month high of $103.59.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.62. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Bunge will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Bunge by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.