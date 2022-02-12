Burberry Group’s (BRBY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BRBY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($27.72) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($27.05) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($27.05) to GBX 2,040 ($27.59) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burberry Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,176.88 ($29.44).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

BRBY opened at GBX 1,976 ($26.72) on Tuesday. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,689.50 ($22.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,267 ($30.66). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,824.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,884.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of £7.90 billion and a PE ratio of 17.02.

In related news, insider Carolyn McCall acquired 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,849 ($25.00) per share, with a total value of £332.82 ($450.06).

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.