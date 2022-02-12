Burency Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $224,543.00 (BUY)

Burency (CURRENCY:BUY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Burency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0212 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Burency has traded 17% higher against the dollar. Burency has a market capitalization of $4.11 million and approximately $224,543.00 worth of Burency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Burency alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00038056 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00104259 BTC.

Burency Coin Profile

Burency (CRYPTO:BUY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2018. Burency’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,878,224 coins. Burency’s official Twitter account is @buying_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Burency is medium.com/@BurencyOfficial . The official website for Burency is burency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Burency's project includes a cryptocurrency exchange, a wallet application, and mining & blockchain development centre. “

Burency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Burency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.