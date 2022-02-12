C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Declares $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the transportation company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has raised its dividend payment by 10.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a payout ratio of 38.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to earn $5.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.

NASDAQ CHRW traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,541,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,898. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $112.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.73. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $985,019.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,852 shares of company stock worth $4,689,508. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

