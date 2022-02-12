C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) Short Interest Update

C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

C.P. Pokphand stock remained flat at $$3.68 during midday trading on Friday. 1,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,857. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.62. C.P. Pokphand has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $3.79.

About C.P. Pokphand

CP Pokphand Co Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of animal feed products. It operates through the following business segments: China Agri-Food; Vietnam Agri-Food; and Investment and Property Holding. The China Agri-Food segment produces and distributes animal feed and processed food.

