Cable One, Inc. (CABO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.75 on March 4th

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 2.75 per share on Friday, March 4th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Cable One has raised its dividend payment by 40.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Cable One has a payout ratio of 18.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cable One to earn $53.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $11.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

Get Cable One alerts:

CABO stock opened at $1,538.95 on Friday. Cable One has a one year low of $1,448.14 and a one year high of $2,136.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,638.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,800.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.59.

CABO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,157.83.

In related news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.00, for a total value of $289,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total transaction of $130,583.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 304 shares of company stock valued at $550,646. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cable One stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Cable One worth $30,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.