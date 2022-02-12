California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,340,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,181 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $137,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,825,000 after acquiring an additional 28,061 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 668,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,110,000 after acquiring an additional 16,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 21,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $63.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $51.87 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.13.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

