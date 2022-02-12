California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 506,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Deere & Company worth $169,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.06.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $392.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $298.54 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.57.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

