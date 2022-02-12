California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 6,849 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,849 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Moody’s worth $105,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam boosted its position in Moody’s by 1,595.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its position in Moody’s by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 840.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 125,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,550,000 after purchasing an additional 112,120 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 140,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,930,000 after purchasing an additional 18,118 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,390 shares of company stock worth $527,996 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $417.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.82.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $332.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $272.60 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.83.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

