California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 11,489 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 371,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,489 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $97,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 86,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,257,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $1,413,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.22, for a total value of $213,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,879 shares of company stock valued at $25,286,050 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM opened at $141.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.70 and a 52 week high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZM. UBS Group cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.37.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.