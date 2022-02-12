Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Holdings Raised by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,753 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELY. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 2,857.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Callaway Golf news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $86,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,167,332 shares of company stock valued at $91,355,635. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Callaway Golf in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Callaway Golf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.90. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $711.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.02 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

