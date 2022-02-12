Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Price Target to GBX 969

Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 1,014 ($13.71) to GBX 969 ($13.10) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MTW. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Mattioli Woods in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 970 ($13.12) price objective on the stock. reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,014 ($13.71) target price on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

LON:MTW opened at GBX 810 ($10.95) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Mattioli Woods has a 1 year low of GBX 673.55 ($9.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 908 ($12.28). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 835.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 804.63. The company has a market cap of £412.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a GBX 8.30 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Mattioli Woods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.04%.

In related news, insider Ian Thomas Mattioli sold 14,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 851 ($11.51), for a total transaction of £121,352.60 ($164,100.88).

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

