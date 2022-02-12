Canaccord Genuity Group Downgrades Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASPU. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum cut Aspen Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Aspen Group from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.66.

NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.63. Aspen Group has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $10.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Group will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Aspen Group by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Group during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Aspen Group during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Aspen Group during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Group during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

