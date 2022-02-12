Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) to Buy

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

WLDBF has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark began coverage on WildBrain in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares upped their target price on WildBrain from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on WildBrain from C$4.30 to C$4.60 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.08.

Get WildBrain alerts:

WLDBF opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49. WildBrain has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $3.34.

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.