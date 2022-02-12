Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $34.31, but opened at $32.00. Canada Goose shares last traded at $27.49, with a volume of 187,434 shares trading hands.
The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
GOOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.90.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.54.
Canada Goose Company Profile (NYSE:GOOS)
Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.
