Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $34.31, but opened at $32.00. Canada Goose shares last traded at $27.49, with a volume of 187,434 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

GOOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 462.0% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 560,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,793,000 after purchasing an additional 460,868 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,581,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 320,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 39,865 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.54.

Canada Goose Company Profile (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

