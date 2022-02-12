Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.02-1.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.090-1.105 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Canada Goose also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.810-$0.880 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOS shares. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.90.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GOOS traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,298,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,479. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $26.52 and a 12 month high of $53.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average of $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.52 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.