Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.02-1.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.090-1.105 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Canada Goose also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.810-$0.880 EPS.

GOOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.90.

NYSE GOOS traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,298,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.25, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average of $38.54. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $26.52 and a twelve month high of $53.64.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.52 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Canada Goose by 14.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Canada Goose by 58.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

