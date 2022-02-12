Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €67.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($77.59) price objective on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COK. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($95.40) price target on shares of Cancom in a research report on Tuesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($91.95) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($82.76) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €80.00 ($91.95) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($83.91) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €73.50 ($84.48).

Shares of COK opened at €50.86 ($58.46) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €56.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €56.17. Cancom has a 12 month low of €45.97 ($52.84) and a 12 month high of €64.82 ($74.51).

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

