Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Get Canon alerts:

CAJ stock opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.87. Canon has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAJ. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Canon by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 34,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canon by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canon by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Canon by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Canon by 6.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Canon Company Profile

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.