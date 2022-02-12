Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.
CAJ stock opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.87. Canon has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.36.
Canon Company Profile
Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.
