Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CGC. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$16.30 to C$9.60 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen cut shares of Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.69 to $21.60 in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 8.27. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $43.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.94.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,075,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,081,000 after buying an additional 338,296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,813,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,991,000 after buying an additional 722,277 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,939,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,873,000 after buying an additional 26,664 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,376,000 after buying an additional 1,343,959 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,219,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after buying an additional 720,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

