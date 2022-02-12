Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) will report $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.46. Capital Southwest posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 42.58% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSWC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital Southwest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ CSWC traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.24. The company had a trading volume of 91,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,114. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $603.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.19. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is 122.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Capital Southwest by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 379,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,582,000 after acquiring an additional 44,394 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 374,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 4.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 203,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,134,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 80.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 190,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 84,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 17.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 21,730 shares in the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

