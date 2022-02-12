Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.48. Capstar Financial reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSTR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Capstar Financial by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 51,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 214,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 20,240 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,124,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 45,175 shares during the period. 41.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.35. The company had a trading volume of 60,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,596. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $473.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.03. Capstar Financial has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

