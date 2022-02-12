Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.10.

CAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $52.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.06. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 102.62%.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 432.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 903.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

