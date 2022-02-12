Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 71.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,355 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 432.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 903.6% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH opened at $52.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.62%.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.10.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.