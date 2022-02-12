Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Citigroup

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CARR. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Carrier Global to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.78.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. Carrier Global has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $58.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.99 and a 200-day moving average of $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 23.90%.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $789,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,524,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,043,000 after buying an additional 439,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.