Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20-$2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.34 billion.Carrier Global also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.200-$2.300 EPS.

CARR traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,823,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,159,795. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 23.90%.

CARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Carrier Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.78.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

