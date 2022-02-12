Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.200-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $20 billion-$20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.44 billion.Carrier Global also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.20-$2.30 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.78.

NYSE CARR traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.50. 5,823,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,159,795. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.48. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 23.90%.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

