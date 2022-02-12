Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 779,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,635 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.13% of Cars.com worth $9,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CARS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter worth $63,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after acquiring an additional 222,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,805,000 after acquiring an additional 289,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,440,000 after purchasing an additional 49,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cars.com alerts:

NYSE CARS opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Cars.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.76 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.01.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CARS. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cars.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.