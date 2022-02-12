Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 2,354 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises 1.0% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 168,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,766,000 after acquiring an additional 100,211 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 813,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,548,000 after purchasing an additional 77,039 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter worth $4,776,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 188.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 32,676 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the third quarter worth $2,410,000.

NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $73.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.42. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.64 and a 52 week high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

