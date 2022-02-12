Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 584.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen upped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.28.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $47.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.79. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $45.47 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $217.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.