Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $10.51 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 25.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 176,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,939 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 3.4% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $10,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 19,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $59.88 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $63.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.57.

