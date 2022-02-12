Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $62,000.

VEA opened at $49.15 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.36 and a 200 day moving average of $51.33.

