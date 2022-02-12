Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $209.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.12 and its 200-day moving average is $222.90. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $195.92 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

