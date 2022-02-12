Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 248 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 12.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 308,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,294,000 after acquiring an additional 33,927 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 13.6% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,859,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,297,000 after acquiring an additional 78,392 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 37.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 82.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 105,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after acquiring an additional 47,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.47.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ABBV opened at $142.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $250.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.10 and its 200-day moving average is $120.57. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $102.05 and a one year high of $144.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 170.63% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

