Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 547 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,759 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.3% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.75.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST stock opened at $509.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $528.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $492.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $571.49. The company has a market cap of $226.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

