Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 844 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $220.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.31. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $198.89 and a 52 week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

