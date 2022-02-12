Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Sold by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $6,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 98,337.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 490,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,948,000 after buying an additional 489,719 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 447.1% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 215,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,782,000 after buying an additional 175,879 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $9,833,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 41.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,598,000 after purchasing an additional 125,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 11.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,658,000 after purchasing an additional 112,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 16,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $712,663.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,910 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,165. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSTL. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $43.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.82. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.62 and a beta of 0.59. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.46 and a twelve month high of $99.00.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

