Castle Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Castle has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Castle coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Castle has a market capitalization of $13,139.13 and approximately $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.02 or 0.00243086 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00014470 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005340 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000872 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00016353 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

