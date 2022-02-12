Caxton Associates LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,892 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP owned about 0.11% of Clearside Biomedical worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 182.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 806,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 520,694 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 21.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 378,559 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,663,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 316.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 125,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the third quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.95% of the company’s stock.

CLSD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

Shares of CLSD stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.91. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $7.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.43.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 652.60% and a negative return on equity of 161.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

