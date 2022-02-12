Caxton Associates LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at $1,291,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,724 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2,081.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter valued at $1,086,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 262,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,752,000 after purchasing an additional 17,297 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $178.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.89 and a 12-month high of $185.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.46%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.60.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $42,330,512.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,591,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 443,452 shares of company stock valued at $75,570,166 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

