Caxton Associates LP Purchases 7,168 Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 49.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Ennis were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Ennis by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Ennis by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Ennis by 102,614.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ennis in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Ennis in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EBF opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $482.65 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.33. Ennis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $22.24.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Ennis had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $102.97 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.34%.

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

