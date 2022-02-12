Caxton Associates LP Sells 12,063 Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Caxton Associates LP lowered its holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,063 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in KT were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KT. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of KT by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 56,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of KT by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after buying an additional 23,104 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of KT by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 153,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 17,094 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,699,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of KT by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 237,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 86,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

NYSE:KT opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.77. KT Co. has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.48.

KT (NYSE:KT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 6.60%.

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

