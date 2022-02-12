Caxton Associates LP Sells 6,201 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Caxton Associates LP lowered its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 41.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,201 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 432.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,586,246.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $2,034,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,784 shares of company stock worth $6,988,982. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KLIC. Needham & Company LLC cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

KLIC opened at $50.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.26. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.28 and a 1 year high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

