Cebu Air, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEBUF) Short Interest Down 85.7% in January

Cebu Air, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEBUF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CEBUF remained flat at $$0.91 during trading on Friday. Cebu Air has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88.

About Cebu Air

Cebu Air, Inc provides air cargo services. It operates as a carrier in the Philippine air transportation industry, which engages in transportation of passengers, mail, merchandise and freight. The company has distribution channels which includes Internet; direct sales through booking; sales offices; call centers and government/corporate client accounts; and third-party sales outlets.

