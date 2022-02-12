Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.68. Celanese reported earnings of $3.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year earnings of $15.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.06 to $16.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $15.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.45 to $17.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CE. KeyCorp increased their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.27.

NYSE:CE traded down $4.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.57. The stock had a trading volume of 809,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,936. Celanese has a one year low of $129.26 and a one year high of $176.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.00 and a 200 day moving average of $160.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Celanese by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Celanese by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

