Celer Network Market Cap Reaches $325.89 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Celer Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $325.89 million and approximately $79.17 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00038047 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00102466 BTC.

Celer Network Coin Profile

Celer Network is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,521,854,190 coins. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

