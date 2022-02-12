Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Gap Down to $33.34

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.34, but opened at $31.68. Celldex Therapeutics shares last traded at $32.45, with a volume of 105 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 2.77.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 891.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $413,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,835 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 10.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

